Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Compares Victor Wembanyama To One Of NBA's Top Stars
San Antonio Spurs second-year center Victor Wembanyama is already being called a generational talent.
Now, he's being somewhat compared to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who faces the Spurs Sunday at Kaseya Center, didn't say the players were similar.
Instead, he was impressed how the Spurs utilize Wembanyama similarly to Jokic is in Denver. Both teams run their offense through big men who can score in the paint or from the perimeter.
"He seems like he's downloading and applying things every game that he's experiencing," Spoelstra said. "All the different coverages and the different ways he can put pressure on a defense. I think Mike Malone actually said as they were prepping for their game. They use him in a lot of different ways the Nuggets use Jokic. Two totally different players. It's not the comparison. It's just how many different places they utilize him on the floor."
HEAT ROOKIE MAKING STRIDES
Heat center Kel`el Ware is making huge improvements in his first season.
Spoelstra said it's more from a standpoint outside of basketball.
"It's not just what's going on, on the court," Spoelstra said. "It's the application, the commitment, the behind the scenes. He's really been a joy to coach for everybody, the weight room staff, the training staff, the coaching staff. He's just open to the coaching and trying to get better. You can see how unique of a talent and skills set that he has and he's only 20 years old."
Ware is averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds on 58 percent shooting.
