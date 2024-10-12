Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains Why Bam Adebayo Brings New Offensive Dynamic
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday he is pleased with the progress Bam Adebayo has made in shooting the corner 3-point shot.
It is Spoelstra's belief with teams having to defend Adebayo on the perimeter and fearing the long-distance shot, it affects spacing that helps movement for other players.
"It's the versatility that's going to help our offense. Him being able to stretch out to the three and space the floor helps us. His confidence has grown you know obviously shooting the 3," Spoelstra said. "And also the other aspects of his game are still just as important. That's what happens as you grow. You take on more responsibilities that more is expected. I really like the spacing. I like him taking those shots with confidence."
Spoelstra expects Adebayo's shot attempts from the arc to vary each game.
"His confidence will only grow from here. Some games it will be 5-7 attempts, some it might be only two," Spoelstra said. "The fact that he is feeling more comfortable out there, helps the versatility and diversity of our offense."
Spoelstra also said despite Adebayo being able to shoot from long distance, he still has to concentrate on the rest of his game.
"Like I said, all the other stuff, being rugged and getting to the rim, getting to the free throw line are equally as important," Spoelstra said.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.