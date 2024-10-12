Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains Why Bam Adebayo Brings New Offensive Dynamic

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo's ability shoot the 3-point shot will only help with other aspects of the game.

Scott Salomon

Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) talks to reporters during media day at Kaseya Center
Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) talks to reporters during media day at Kaseya Center / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday he is pleased with the progress Bam Adebayo has made in shooting the corner 3-point shot.

It is Spoelstra's belief with teams having to defend Adebayo on the perimeter and fearing the long-distance shot, it affects spacing that helps movement for other players.

"It's the versatility that's going to help our offense. Him being able to stretch out to the three and space the floor helps us. His confidence has grown you know obviously shooting the 3," Spoelstra said. "And also the other aspects of his game are still just as important. That's what happens as you grow. You take on more responsibilities that more is expected. I really like the spacing. I like him taking those shots with confidence."

Spoelstra expects Adebayo's shot attempts from the arc to vary each game.

"His confidence will only grow from here. Some games it will be 5-7 attempts, some it might be only two," Spoelstra said. "The fact that he is feeling more comfortable out there, helps the versatility and diversity of our offense."

Spoelstra also said despite Adebayo being able to shoot from long distance, he still has to concentrate on the rest of his game.

"Like I said, all the other stuff, being rugged and getting to the rim, getting to the free throw line are equally as important," Spoelstra said.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our coverage on Facebook.

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL