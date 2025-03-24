Miami Heat's Harrison Barnes Shines Before Facing Former Team
The Miami Heat's 10-game losing streak is over.
And they can thank forward Andrew Wiggins. He scored a game-high 42 points in a 122-105 victory against the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center.
"It was a good night. It was a desperation night," Wiggins said. "When you lose all those game in a row, you just want to win, It's hard to win in this league. I feel like we've been playing good basketball."
The win stopped the bleeding for the Heat, who are trying to keep their spot in the Play-In Tournament. They are in the No. 10 seed, one game behind the Chicago Bulls.
For Wiggins, the performance gives him momentum entering Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. He last played with the Warriors before being traded for Jimmy Butler last month.
Wiggins said he is looking forward to seeing old faces. The teams have went different directions since the move. The Warriors have seen a drastic improvement while the Heat continue to fight for their playoff lives.
"A competitive game, a fun competitive game for sure," Wiggins said. "History on both sides. It will be fun. I love the people over there. I had a great time, My teammates were great. Fans were great. I'm happy to see them again."
If things hold true, the Heat will participate in the Play-In Tournament for a third straight year.
