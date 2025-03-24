Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Harrison Barnes Shines Before Facing Former Team

Shandel Richardson

Mar 23, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat's 10-game losing streak is over.

And they can thank forward Andrew Wiggins. He scored a game-high 42 points in a 122-105 victory against the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center.

"It was a good night. It was a desperation night," Wiggins said. "When you lose all those game in a row, you just want to win, It's hard to win in this league. I feel like we've been playing good basketball."

The win stopped the bleeding for the Heat, who are trying to keep their spot in the Play-In Tournament. They are in the No. 10 seed, one game behind the Chicago Bulls.

For Wiggins, the performance gives him momentum entering Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. He last played with the Warriors before being traded for Jimmy Butler last month.

Wiggins said he is looking forward to seeing old faces. The teams have went different directions since the move. The Warriors have seen a drastic improvement while the Heat continue to fight for their playoff lives.

"A competitive game, a fun competitive game for sure," Wiggins said. "History on both sides. It will be fun. I love the people over there. I had a great time, My teammates were great. Fans were great. I'm happy to see them again."

If things hold true, the Heat will participate in the Play-In Tournament for a third straight year.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here