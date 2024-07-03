Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Will Not Appear In NBA Summer League
The Miami Heat are missing a youthful piece of their roster in NBA Summer League, Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jaquez will not appear as he was named to the Select Team that will compete against the U.S. Olympic team July 6-8 in Las Vegas. He showcased an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting in 75 games. At 23 years old, Jaquez is full of experience entering his sophomore season after spending four years with the UCLA Bruins.
The Heat's Summer League roster is instead highlighted by the No. 15 pick in the NBA Draft, Kel'el Ware, second-round selection Pelle Larsson, Cole Swider, and Alondes Williams.
Here's a look at one of the Heat's most recent offseason moves:
The Miami Heat has agreed to terms with reserve center Thomas Bryant.
Bryant will return on a one-year NBA veteran's minimum salary contract. He originally signed a two-year deal last summer, with a player option for this season.
However, Bryant opted out of the agreement on Sunday. By re-signing, Bryant will save the team approximately $800,000 against the salary cap with luxury tax ramifications. The $2.8 million salary cap figure will be reduced by the new agreement.
With the drafting of former Indiana big man Kel'el Ware, who stands at 7-foot tall, the team will certainly have more size and power at the center position.
The presence of Ware and Bryant could allow Bam Adebayo to return to his normal position at power forward along with Nikola Jovic, the starter at the end of last season.
Bryant was originally the first man off the bench for Adebayo last season at center. Kevin Love pushed Bryant during the season and eventually took over his minutes behind Adebayo.
Bryant averaged 5.7 point and 3.7 rebounds in his 38 appearances last season.
The deal with Bryant could mean the end of the line for Orlando Robinson. The team is facing a July 15 date in which the contract for Robinson would be guaranteed. The Heat might make a move with Robinson before that date, but the parties can mutually agree to extend the date if necessary.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
