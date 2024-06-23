Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez "Pleads The 5th" On Bam Adebayo-A'ja Wilson Dating Rumors
Fans have speculated a relationship between Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson for some time now, but no one anticipated Adebayo's teammate, Jaime Jaquez Jr., would chime in.
The 23-year-old was playing video game Apex Legends on Saturday, when one of his in-game teammates asked the question, "Is Bam dating A'ja Wilson?"
"Listen, I'm not saying nothing. I cannot confirm or deny anything I don't know," Jaquez shared. "I plead the 5th."
Most believe Jaquez is all but confirming the suspicions, but none can know for sure. Regardless, both Adebayo and Wilson are shining in their respective leagues, as the Aces forward recently came in at No. 1 in the WNBA's All-Star voting. She came in with roughly 1,000 votes more than Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Meanwhile, Adebayo is preparing to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside talents including LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
Jaquez exceeded expectations during his rookie campaign with the Heat, playing more games than any other player on the team. He appeared in 75 games and was a staple in coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation. Jaquez remained an important piece for the Heat in the playoffs. He played in four games in the team’s first-round loss to the eventual-champion Boston Celtics. He averaged 12.8 points during the series, scoring 14 points in the team’s lone win.
