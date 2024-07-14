Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Had Great Weekend Opening New Bar In Chicago
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is certainly enjoying his offseason.
From playing high-stakes poker with celebrities to sharing the stage with country music stars, Butler is living life to its fullest.
This weekend was no different.
After going to the University of Illinois Chicago's basketball gym to work on his game, he attended a barbeque festival called the Windy City Smokeout. There, he sang on stage with country singer Parker McCallum.
The Smokeout takes place annually outside of the United Center, the home of the Chicago Bulls.
He then went to "Welcome to the Farm", a new downtown bar he partnered with former Chicago Bears' linebacker Roquan Smith and country music star Chase Rice. Smith now plays for the Baltimore Ravens.
Welcome to the Farm, or WTF as it is referred to in Chicago, also has locations in Cleveland and St. Petersburg. Butler is only a partner in the Chicago establishment.
This is not Butler's first foray into the food industry. After finding no suitable coffee locations during the Covid season of 2020, Butler thought of opening his own coffee company. Four years later, Butler has a company called BIGFACE which specialized in specialty coffee products and certain adult beverages.
Butler was belting out the tunes from his 200-song album and the crowd was extremely pleased. Before the night was over, Butler got back on stage to sing a cover of Shaboozey's "A Bar Song."
Butler used to play in Chicago before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. He has played for the Heat since 2019.
