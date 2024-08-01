Miami Heat's Josh Christopher Granted Another Chance At NBA Success
Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher is coming off a strong summer.
In six games in the Las Vegas summer league, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists. He also shot 54 percent from the field on the way to earning MVP of the title game.
Is this a good sign for the Heat? What can we expect from Christopher this season?
Like most players, Christopher gains confidence with each made basket. There is a "want it" factor He also knows how to find teammates in transition, can score from the perimeter.
Now, he just needs a chance to prove himself.
Miami is a good landing spot for because he is surrounded by veterans. He can learn from coach Erik Spoelstra. The Heat are also one of the best organizations in player development.
Christopher, who last week was signed to a two-way contract, will have a chance to grown in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He could join the likes of Haywood Highsmith, Derrick Jones Jr., Hassan Whiteside, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Johnson as projects who turned into rotation players.
The G League provides an opportunity to prove himself consistently. It is perhaps the final hurdle for him to bounce back from his disappointing intro to the NBA. In 2021, he was selected at No. 24 by the Houston Rockets before playing himself out of the league.
Hopefully, Christopher takes advantage of this second chance.
