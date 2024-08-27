Miami Heat's Kel'El War Has To Work Way Up Rookie Ladder
Despite being the only rookie to make the All-Summer League first team, Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware is not predicted to fare well in the Rookie of the Year balloting.
Ware was given 25-1 odds by Bet MGM to win the award. He is projected to finish 13th at +5000.
Ware had quite a summer. He averaged 18 points and 8.3 rebounds and helped the Heat win the summer league title.
ESPN insider Kevin Pelton is high on Ware after plenty of praise for his play in Las Vegas.
“Playing every game for the Heat en route to the title, Ware averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in a well-rounded performance that suggests he might be able to battle for minutes in Miami as a rookie,”Pelton wrote.“Ware, the No. 15 pick out of Indiana, recorded four double-doubles — including one in the title game — and had 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in his best performance against the Dallas Mavericks.”
Pelton brought up Orlando’s Tristan da Silva and Cleveland’s Jaylon Tyson. Pelton notes he only considered the rookie play in the Las Vegas summer league and not the California Classic, where only a handful of teams participated.
Fellow center Zach Edey has the best odds to win the award according to BetMGM, He is currently sitting at +600. Alex Sarr is at +700, Zaccharie Risacher is at +800, while Dalton Knecht +900 and Stephon Castle +1000, round out the top five with the best odds to win the award.