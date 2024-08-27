Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Kel'El War Has To Work Way Up Rookie Ladder

Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware is a 25-1 (+5000) long shot to win NBA Rookie of the Year, despite being the only rookie on the All-Summer League team this season.

Scott Salomon

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) fights for the rebound against Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) fights for the rebound against Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the only rookie to make the All-Summer League first team, Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware is not predicted to fare well in the Rookie of the Year balloting.

Ware was given 25-1 odds by Bet MGM to win the award. He is projected to finish 13th at +5000.

Ware had quite a summer. He averaged 18 points and 8.3 rebounds and helped the Heat win the summer league title.

ESPN insider Kevin Pelton is high on Ware after plenty of praise for his play in Las Vegas.

“Playing every game for the Heat en route to the title, Ware averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in a well-rounded performance that suggests he might be able to battle for minutes in Miami as a rookie,”Pelton wrote.“Ware, the No. 15 pick out of Indiana, recorded four double-doubles — including one in the title game — and had 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in his best performance against the Dallas Mavericks.”

Pelton brought up Orlando’s Tristan da Silva and Cleveland’s Jaylon Tyson. Pelton notes he only considered the rookie play in the Las Vegas summer league and not the California Classic, where only a handful of teams participated.

Fellow center Zach Edey has the best odds to win the award according to BetMGM, He is currently sitting at +600. Alex Sarr is at +700, Zaccharie Risacher is at +800, while Dalton Knecht +900 and Stephon Castle +1000, round out the top five with the best odds to win the award.

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL