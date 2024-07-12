Inside The Heat

Keshad Johnson Displays Miami Heat Culture With Tenacity And Grit

Undrafted Miami Heat forward has brilliant series in the California Classic. He is now looking forward to developing even more in the Las Vegas summer league.

Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) drives against Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (20) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Keshad Johnson grew up fighting for everything he accomplished in basketball.

Now, It looks like he is taking his next fight to the Miami Heat.

"I'm gritty. I just want that to be my identity," Johnson said "I want to make an example of how much of a Heat Culture guy, I am."

Johnson starred at the University of Arizona last season, He signed a two-way contract with the Heat after going undrafted.

"K.J. from the beginning has been a consummate professional," Heat player development coach and summer league head coach Dan Bisaccio said. "From the moment he got here, he's just beeein an absolute workhorse behind the scenes. I mean, as soon as he gets in the gym, he's high motor, high energy. He's very much a hard worker. He just wants to come in and do whatever is asked."

Johnson showcased his talents in three summer league games. In the win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, Johnson had 21 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

"I just try to do whatever it takes to win. I don't like going outside the box," Johnson said after the game. "I feel like I am raw. I've got raw talent. A lot that's unscratched. You will see glimpses of me doing what is instinctual. I just do things that I know I am capable of. With NBA development, I'll just keep getting better as a player overall."

