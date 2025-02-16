Miami Heat's Kevin Love Praises Tyler Herro Via Eminem
Miami Heat center Kevin Love has one of the strongest troll games in the NBA.
This season, he has been extra good. He's make funny jokes about everyone from Jimmy Butler to Erik Spoelstra to Pat Riley. On Saturday, he added Tyler Herro to the list.
After Herro won the 3-point contest Saturday during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Love headed straight to social media. He posted a video of the infamous rap battle Eminem dropped in the movie 8 Mile. The caption read: "Tyler to Buddy (Hield) and the rest of the 3pt contest participants. Bring home that hardware my boy!!!#CAWB"
Here's the recap of the night from Miami Heat On SI contributor Bryan Townes:
Although Herro struggled from the perimeter for several consecutive games, it didn’t prevent him from winning the competition.
Herro scored 19 in the event's first round and trailed Buddy Hield’s 31 and Darius Garland’s 24. Damian Lillard, who has won the contest two straight times, came up two points short of eliminating Herro as he moved to the contest's final round.
In the last round, Herro finished with a very respectable 24 points. Hield and Garland couldn’t continue their hot shooting from the previous round, as they both came up short with 23 and 17 points.
Herro became the fifth Heat player to win the Three-Point contest. The others who won were Glen Rice in 1995, Jason Kapono in 2007, Daequan Cook in 2009, and James Jones in 2011.
The next event for Herro to participate in is the All-Star game representing the Eastern Conference.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
