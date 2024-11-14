Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Fitted For Face Mask After Injury

Miami Heat reserve forward expected to play Friday night against Indiana Pacers. Nikola Jovic suffered a reduced septum against Detroit, Tuesday night.

Nov 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic has been fitted for a face mask to protect the reduced septum he sustained Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Jovic is listed as available against the Indiana Pacers Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After being on the receiving end of a head-butt from Jalen Duren of the Pistons, he walked off the court with a bloody nose. The trainers covered his nose with a towel to limit the bleeding. They then walked him into the locker room.

“His nose was displaced,” Spoelstra said after the game Tuesday. “They were able to put it back.”

Jovic said he was thankful his nose was not broken.

“It’s just a hard hit. My nose was out of place. Thank God it’s not broken. The doctor popped it back into place and that’s it," Jovic said. “I thought I was going to be able to come back when they popped my nose back into place. But it was not looking really perfect, so I just stayed out.”

He sustained the injury 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the game. Jovic did not return after receiving the treatment.

“It was weird,” he said. “My nose hurts and you just got to watch all the stuff that happens out there and you can’t be with the guys.”

Jovic scored the winning basket in a come-from-behind victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

