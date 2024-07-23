Miami Heat's Overtime Victory Earns Them NBA Summer League Championship
The Miami Heat fanbase can finally celebrate during their rather dull offseason, as the team won the NBA Summer League championship on Monday.
The Heat defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in an overtime thriller, hitting the target score of 120. It was former first-round pick Josh Christopher who delivered when it mattered most, drilling a stepback three-pointer with the Grizzlies just two points shy of sealing the game.
He finished the night with 24 points, four rebounds, three steals, and a pair of blocks on 6 of 10 shooting from the arc. Christopher was awarded MVP honors for the championship game. Second-round pick Pelle Larsson delivered the game-ending shot on a tough drive to the basket, which was immediately followed by celebration. Larsson recorded 16 points and four assists in Monday's game, but played an even more crucial role for the Heat to reach the championship.
Rookie Kel'el Ware and athletic forward Alondes Williams also contributed at a high level, combining for 42 points and 15 rebounds on efficient shooting. Ware's campaign in Las Vegas earned him a spot on the All-Summer League First Team while rising star Jaime Jaquez Jr. appeared on the second.
While this is not the championship fans were hoping to see, it's refreshing to know the Heat's future is full of potential.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE