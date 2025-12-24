The Miami Heat were back at it tonight against the Toronto Raptors, a team they recently faced in this building as soon as a week ago.

Still no Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson, and Nikola Jovic for Miami, while the Raptors were without Jacob Poeltl.

This was once again typical Heat-Raptors: low scoring, chaotic plays, and super physical. Another underwhelming outing for Miami to say the least.

But let's get into some takeaways from tonight:

1. The number one flaw of Miami's offense...

Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the basketball over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat offense obviously hasn't been performing at early season levels in the month of December. Many things contributing to it: top of roster underperforming, depth trickling away, losing the three point battle, etc. But when facing a defense like Toronto with the type of big, athletic defenders they have, the real flaw gets put on display: this team can't isolate their way into good half-court offense against teams like this. When there are guys to pick on, it creates advantages whenever help starts being sent. But that wheel isn't spun against the Raptors. A 44 point first half was the result of that jam.

2. A first half stat showcasing more problems than positivity.

Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) dribbles the basketball as Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) defends during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When the Raptors made an early first half run, Jaime Jaquez Jr was a big reason for keeping Miami in striking distance. But the way the Heat closed that early gap was through the back-up point guard play of Dru Smith. He put together a quick 8 points in 7 first half minutes, as the team's first half leading scorer. It's a great individual thing for the constant attacking Smith, but not great big picture for the rest of the rotation. If Miami wants to get back to even a portion of the early season offense, the top heavy part of the roster needs to be better. Adebayo needs to find a way to get out of the slump, Powell needs to get back aggressive, and Herro needs to get healthy. It might just be that simple.

3. One more Heat offense take....

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

So here were some of the base offensive principles for the Heat to begin the year: no screens, early clock attempts, and transition opportunities. Two out of the three of those things are no longer a thing. The transition chances have been wiped away without the ability to create consistent stops, and teams are picking them up earlier to eliminate that. The early shot clock shot attempts have been gone for some time too, due to the solid one-on-one defense teams are playing, plus knowing the overall offensive tendencies. That leaves Miami with a slow paced, late clock no screen offense. Miami worked a few more pick and rolls tonight, because that's the way this is trending. If the other stuff is gone, you might as well start screening again.