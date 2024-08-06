Miami Heat's Patty Mills Gave Fans One More "FIBA Patty" At The 2024 Paris Olympics
Miami Heat guard Patty Mills is a different animal when he's playing in international games, whether it's the FIBA World Cup or the Olympics.
It's no secret how important a role player he is in the NBA. Mills takes it to another level when outside the league. As impressive as he was against Serbia on Tuesday, they came up short. Serbia mounted a comeback and defeated Australia 95-90 in overtime.
Mills, known for his prowess in knocking down shots from the perimeter, was in top form this game. He utilized pick-and-roll situations to his advantage, maintaining a calm and collected demeanor against Serbia's defense. His ability to drive to the basket and secure offensive rebounds for second-chance points further showcased his versatility.
The loss against Serbia, despite Australia's 24-point lead, may signify the end of an era for Australian Olympic basketball. This defeat could mark the conclusion of his illustrious Olympic career. If this is true, it's a fitting end to 'The Patty Mills Show', with him recording 26 points.
Mills averaged 5.8 points and 1.5 assists on an inefficient 33.8 percent shooting during his short stint with the Heat. The 35-year-old guard is still sitting in free agency, leaving the Heat's front office with a decision.
Mills bleeds green and yellow. He played for the Australian basketball team in five Olympics: Beijing in 2008, London in 2012, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Tokyo three years ago, where Team Australia earned the bronze medal, and now Paris.
Throughout his Olympic career, he scored 567 points. He ranks fifth in men's basketball history at the Olympics with that total. The four players to score more than him in the Olympics are Oscar Schmidt, Andrew Gaze, Pau Gasol, and Luis Scola.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.
