Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson Wants To Prove He Belongs
Most of the offseason hype about a Miami Heat rookie was about center Kel'el Ware.
And rightfully so because he was the team's first round pick. But guard Pelle Larsson is hoping to prove he's worth some attention, too.
He had a game-high 21 points with nine assists and four rebounds in Monday's preseason scrimmage. Larsson wants to show he belongs in the NBA.
"You're going to just see what they give you and how they want your development," Larsson said at the team media day. "You've got to just give it your all and see what comes with it."
The Heat drafted Larsson with the No. 44 pick out of Arizona. They are hoping he can become another developmental player. The Heat last had success with a second-rounder with Josh Richardson in 2015. He was a rotation player early before becoming a starter in 2018.
Larsson feels he can take a similar route. He is using the preseason to make the coaching staff have no choice but to consider him for playing time.
"Just how hard I play," Larsson said. "They drafted me because I was that type of player. I'm just going to double down and prove to them why they have me here."
HEAT COURT GETS NEW NICKNAME
The Heat announced on Monday their home court is now named in honor of former head coach and current team president Pat Riley.
The Heat's home floor is now known as "Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center."
The unveiling of the new floor and dedication takes place on Oct. 23 before the opening game of the season against the Orlando Magic.
Riley becomes the second coach in NBA history to receive such an honor. The only other coach is longtime Boston Celtics' coach Red Auerbach.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
