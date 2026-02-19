Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Multiple vital players expected to return to action

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (29-27) and Atlanta Hawks (26-30) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two meetings with each squad winning on the road. Miami has now won eight of the last 12 matchups against Atlanta. The Heat are 82-62 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 52-21 in home games and 30-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

HAWKS

G Dyson Daniels

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Zaccharie Risacher

F Jalen Johnson

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Probable - Rib

Norman Powell: Questionable - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Toe

Pelle Larsson: Available - Elbow

Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Calf

Trevor Keels: Available - G League

Jahmir Young: Available - G League

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

HAWKS

Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the All-Star break: "It's good for everybody just to kind of get away, rest your minds, get ready for the final push. It is a lot of fun, you know, these last couple months. I want our guys to enjoy it. There's something to play for. We have a great group. We're getting healthy at the right time. We know what all the narratives are about us, we don't care. This is going to be a lot of fun."

