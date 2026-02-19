Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Multiple vital players expected to return to action
Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (29-27) and Atlanta Hawks (26-30) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two meetings with each squad winning on the road. Miami has now won eight of the last 12 matchups against Atlanta. The Heat are 82-62 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 52-21 in home games and 30-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
HAWKS
G Dyson Daniels
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
C Onyeka Okongwu
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Jalen Johnson
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Probable - Rib
Norman Powell: Questionable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Available - Toe
Pelle Larsson: Available - Elbow
Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Calf
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Available - G League
Vlad Goldin: Available - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
HAWKS
Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the All-Star break: "It's good for everybody just to kind of get away, rest your minds, get ready for the final push. It is a lot of fun, you know, these last couple months. I want our guys to enjoy it. There's something to play for. We have a great group. We're getting healthy at the right time. We know what all the narratives are about us, we don't care. This is going to be a lot of fun."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA.
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder.