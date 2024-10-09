Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Feeling Most Comfortable Since Trade From Charlotte
When Terry Rozier was traded from the Boston Celtics in 2019, he was expected to help build the Charlotte Hornets into a contender.
It never happened but Rozier has no regrets since joining the Miami Heat last season.
"It don't eat at me," Rozier said. "I'm all about moving on and worry about what's in front of me and what's next. You can't control what happened before. Obviously, I had goals of doing that and it didn't happen."
Rozier is now an expected key cog for the Heat entering this season. He missed the loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs because of a neck injury. He is now healthy, which gives him a chance to play alongside Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Still, Rozier wishes nothing but the best for the Hornets.
"I think they're going to turn things around and it's going to happen for the Hornets," Rozier said. "It's going to be good to watch that from afar."
BUTLER DEALT WITH TRAGEDY LAST SEASON
Forward Jimmy Butler was dealing with more than injury the last half of the season.
The Netflix series "Starting Five" revealed he also endured the death of his father last February. According to the show, Butler's father, also named Jimmy, passed away at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.
Butler learned the news via text from his agent, Bernie Lee. The Heat were in San Antonio playing the Spurs.
“I was like, ‘Nobody ever texts me when I’m in the air, ‘Have I landed yet?’,” Butler said on the show. “So that’s when I knew my dad had passed. It’s crazy that that triple-double was the last game that my dad was alive.”
