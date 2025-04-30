Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Addresses Looming Contract Extension
The Miami Heat face some questions in the summer about what the roster will look like next season
What the team does with Tyler Herro is one to watch as he becomes eligble to sign a three-year, almost $150 million extension on Oct. 1.
Herro, speaking to reporters during the team's optional exit interviews on Wednesday, addressed the subject.
"Basketball is why I'm here at the end of the day, I want to win and I know how badly this organization and this city wants to win. So, I would love to be here. We'll see what happens," Herro said. "If it doesn't get done in October I think we could get it done next summer, just be a little bit higher price. So we'll see."
Although Herro qualifies for the aforementioned extension, he could potentially be due for an extension of up to four years, $207 million if the Heat instead opt to wait until the 2026 offseason.
Herro just finished his sixth season, averaging 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. It resulted in his first All-Star season. When asked if getting the extension sooner rather than later is a big deal for him, Herro made his intentions clear.
"Big deal? Not the biggest deal but I mean I would love to be here," Herro said. "The front office, the organization, I think the city, everyone knows how much I love Miami. I've been here since I was 19, I got two kids here, so this is really home for me. I love being here."
