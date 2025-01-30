Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Earns First NBA All-Star Berth

Shandel Richardson

Jan 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

As a rookie, an injury kept Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro from participating in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

This time, Herro will finally get to experience the feeling of being a participant in the weekend. On Thursday, he was chosen by the coaches as an Eastern Conference reserve. The announcment was made on TNT.

This marks Herro first All-Star appearance. He now joins fellow Kentucky alum Bam Adebayo as Wildcats to earn the honor as members of the Heat.

Herro has been the team's best player this season despite the Jimmy Butler saga and inconsistency from Adebayo. Herro is averaging a career-high 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. This is his finest season since he won the Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

Herro has steadily developed into one of the league's best players. After entering the NBA with a repuation as a shooter, he has proven he can impact the game in several areas.

This season, he's improved as a rebounder, facilitator and defender.

Herro and second-year forward Jaime Jaquez are the Heat's only representatives during the weekend. Jaquez was selected to the Rising Stars Challenge for a second straight season. Last year he also participated in the slam dunk contest.

All-Star Weekend takes place Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco at the home of the Golden State Warriors.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here