Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Earns First NBA All-Star Berth
As a rookie, an injury kept Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro from participating in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.
This time, Herro will finally get to experience the feeling of being a participant in the weekend. On Thursday, he was chosen by the coaches as an Eastern Conference reserve. The announcment was made on TNT.
This marks Herro first All-Star appearance. He now joins fellow Kentucky alum Bam Adebayo as Wildcats to earn the honor as members of the Heat.
Herro has been the team's best player this season despite the Jimmy Butler saga and inconsistency from Adebayo. Herro is averaging a career-high 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. This is his finest season since he won the Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.
Herro has steadily developed into one of the league's best players. After entering the NBA with a repuation as a shooter, he has proven he can impact the game in several areas.
This season, he's improved as a rebounder, facilitator and defender.
Herro and second-year forward Jaime Jaquez are the Heat's only representatives during the weekend. Jaquez was selected to the Rising Stars Challenge for a second straight season. Last year he also participated in the slam dunk contest.
All-Star Weekend takes place Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco at the home of the Golden State Warriors.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
