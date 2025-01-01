Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Embraces "Cold White Boy" Label
Who says NBA nicknames for players today are bland?
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro may have one of the best in the league. He is known as CAWB to teammates. As in Cold Ass White Boy.
Heat forward Kevin Love used it to shout out Herro after having 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds in Sunday's win against the Houston Rockets. He posted this on his Instagram page: “Scoring. Throwing dimes. Doing the whole thing." He also added the hashtag #CAWB.
Nikola Jovic also mentioned it in the postgame interview following the Heat's victory. He used it as an opportunity to push Herro for a berth in next month's NBA All-Star game in San Francisco.
"Best player today," Jovic said. "Cold white boy with 27 points. Guys, make sure you vote. He should be an All-Star. That's all I want to say."
Herro embraces the nickname. He also enjoy how teams are promoting him for the All-Star game. It would add to an already impressive season. Herro is averaging 24 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, all career highs.
"My mom actually sent me that like right after the game," Herro said of Jovic's interview. "She was like, `You've got to see Niko's post-game interview, so it was funny.'"
Herro is also the frontrunner for the league's Most Improved Player. It would add to his list of postseason awards, which included the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year award.
