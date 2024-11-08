Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Explains Reason For Recent Scoring Barrage
Guard Tyler Herro has carried the Miami Heat of late, perhaps too much.
Herro is scoring at a high clip but it isn't leading to victories. The Heat have lost three of four despite him averaging 26 points during the stretch.
"Just playing the right way, trying to find my spots, getting to the shot profile that will help the offense," Herro said. "Hopefully, it will continue to get better."
The Heat blew a 15-point, third-quarter lead against the Phoenix Suns. Herro finished with 28 points on 9 of 15 shooting.
"I don't think we should've been in that situation, having the lead like that in the third again," Herro said. "We've got to be able to figure out ways to control of the game, take care of it and ultimately be able to get it to 15 to 20 and kind of put them away. Can't go from 15 to one that quick."
JAQUEZ QUESTIONALBLE VS NUGGETS
The Heat are listing second-year forward Jaime Jaquez as questionable for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets.
He has missed two straight games with a stomach illness.
Here's the full report:
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Kevin Love: Out - Personal
Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning
Keshad Jones: Out - G League
NUGGETS
Jamal Murray: Questionable - Concussion
DaRon Holmes III: Out - Achilles
PJ Hall: Out - G League
Aaron Gordon: Out - Calf
Vlatko Cancar: Out - Ankle
