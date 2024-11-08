Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Explains Reason For Recent Scoring Barrage

Shandel Richardson

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Guard Tyler Herro has carried the Miami Heat of late, perhaps too much.

Herro is scoring at a high clip but it isn't leading to victories. The Heat have lost three of four despite him averaging 26 points during the stretch.

"Just playing the right way, trying to find my spots, getting to the shot profile that will help the offense," Herro said. "Hopefully, it will continue to get better."

The Heat blew a 15-point, third-quarter lead against the Phoenix Suns. Herro finished with 28 points on 9 of 15 shooting.

"I don't think we should've been in that situation, having the lead like that in the third again," Herro said. "We've got to be able to figure out ways to control of the game, take care of it and ultimately be able to get it to 15 to 20 and kind of put them away. Can't go from 15 to one that quick."

JAQUEZ QUESTIONALBLE VS NUGGETS

The Heat are listing second-year forward Jaime Jaquez as questionable for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets.

He has missed two straight games with a stomach illness.

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Kevin Love: Out - Personal

Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning

Keshad Jones: Out - G League

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray: Questionable - Concussion

DaRon Holmes III: Out - Achilles

PJ Hall: Out - G League

Aaron Gordon: Out - Calf

Vlatko Cancar: Out - Ankle

