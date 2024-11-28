Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Growing More Comfortable As A Closer
The Miami Heat were in danger of blowing a 20-point lead while playing without their best player.
It was no problem long as guard Tyler Herro was on the court.
He scored 10 of his team-high 27 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Heat hold off the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday. The win helped them recover from Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Tyler bailed us out down the stretch," Robinson said. "Thankful for Tyler. That's what I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving. A win is a win, especially the second night of a back-to-back."
The Heat built the big lead behind a strong start by forward Duncan Robinson, who scored 13 of the team's first 17 points. He finished with 22 points, including six 3-pointers.
Things got shaky when Butler did not return after sustaining a back injury midway through the third quarter. That's when the Hornets made their charge behind guard LaMelo Ball, who had 32 points but needed 35 shots.
So that's when the Heat turned things over to Herro, who is making a bid for his first NBA All-Star appearance. After the Hornets grabbed a 94-92 lead, Herro responded with a long 3-pointer.
"He's a shot-maker. He's not afraid of the moment," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Without Jimmy down the stretch, it was great for him to be able to knock down some big ones."
