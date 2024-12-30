Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Has Swaggy Response To Amen Thompson After Scuffle
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is known for his "drip" while playing basketball.
It apparently also applies to how he responds to players who attempt to physically challenge him. After being involved in a scuffle with Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, Herro at first took the high road when speaking about it.
"Just two competitors, going at it playing basketball," Herro said.
He then released the swag to explain the incident. It began with 35 seconds left when the Heat were inbounding the ball. Herro and Thompson got entangled near the free throw line. It ended with Thompson throwing Herro to the ground.
Herro, who finished with 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the 104-100 victory, knew what caused Thompson's frustration.
"Just a physical game," Herro said. "I guess that's what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing. So I'd get mad, too."
JOVIC PROTECTS FAMILY
Heat forward Nikola Jovic learned one important lesson while growing up in Serbia.
Always protect the family.
That's exactly what Jovic did when Herro got into a scuffle. Jovic was one of the first to come protect "family."
"All these guys, they're like brothers to me," Jovic said in the postgame interview with FanDuel Sports Network. "One thing I learned from back home is that we've got to keep our families together and we've got to stay close. I'm not letting anyone throw my guy around. Tyler stood his ground. Unfortunately, he got thrown out."
