Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes Different Type Of All-NBA Team
It is unlikely Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make the All-NBA team.
But he is considered first-team in the league in another category. According to Will Compton of Barstool Sports, Herro is among the best five white players in the NBA.
"I also know that Jack Harlow raps about him," Compton said. "[Herro] seems like a hell of a player."
JAQUEZ, HERRO TURN PAGE FORWARD
The Miami Heat's morale has reached a low point.
The team is 2-5 throughout the month of February. The All-Star break struck at a perfect time for the Heat to figure things out. Many of the personnel hope to get back on track as the team fights for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. One player who expressed optimism to the media was Jaime Jaquez Jr.
"Immediate team goal is to get back on a winning streak," Jaquez said in a Rising Stars postgame interview. "That's number one. I don't think we finished the break at all the way we wanted to. So coming back after the break, it's a new mentality that we have to have as a team."
Tyler Herro also spoke regarding how winning Saturday's Three-Point Contest gives the Heat something positive to think of.
"Honestly, I think the record isn't what we want it to be, but I feel like there's a breath of fresh air around our locker room, our arena, our city," Herro said after his victory.
"I think it's well before this trophy was won. I think there's a breath of fresh air just around the whole organization, and I'm happy to represent us and be here for our organization and our city, just to represent and win this competition."
The Heat currently sit three games below .500 with a 25-28 record. Now, the Heat find themselves just outside the playoff picture at the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. That is still good for a play-in spot as it stands but the Heat's potential sixth consecutive playoff appearance could be in jeopardy if the team doesn't turn it around.
