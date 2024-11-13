Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Now In Rare Company With Steph Curry
Tyler Herro had one of the greatest individual performances in Miami Heat history Tuesday night.
He finished with 40 points, eight rebounds, five rebounds and four steals against the Detroit Pistons. He also made 10 3-pointers. The effort put him in rare company. According Stat Muse, he and Steph Curry are the only players in NBA history to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and 10 3s in a game.
“He’s having a hell of a year, man," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "He deserves that All-Star nod, man. We’ve been pushing him for the last 3-4 years to get that nod. It’s like the time he’s healthy: playing at his own pace, making decisions, making plays.”
The only downfall of the night was the Heat lost with the help of an error by coach Erik Spoelstra. He called a timeout late in overtime after the Pistons tied the score on a dunk off an inbounds play. The only problem was the Heat were out of timeouts. It led to a technical foul, which allowed the Pistons to sink the winning free throws.
Afterward, Herro refused to place the blame on Spoelstra, who has won so many games for the Heat in the past.
“Great players make bad plays. Great coaches sometimes make a tough decision. It was an intense moment," Herro said. "He won us the game last game…We ride with Spo no matter what.”
