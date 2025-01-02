Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Ranked Surprisingly Low On All-Star Ballot

Shandel Richardson

Dec 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is ranked 10th in the first fan ballot return for the NBA All-Star.

Here's a look at the voting:

Tyler Herro All-Star voting
Shandel Richardson

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -2.5

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two contests, both in Indiana, with another game in Miami on 2/28. The Heat are 57-75 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 42-24 in home games and 15-51 in road games. The Heat are coming off a 119-108 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Kevin Love

PELICANS

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

C Myles Turner

G Andrew Nembhard

G Tyrese Haliburton

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

Terry Rozier: Out - Suspension

Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Two-way

Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Foot

PACERS

Enrique Freeman: Doubtful - G League

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Achilles

Quenton Jackson: Doubtful - G League

Aaron Nesmith: Out - ANkle

Tristen Newton: Out - Not with team

James Wiseman: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on not closing with Jimmy Butler, who returned after a five-game absence: “I mean, 13 days is a long time away, and I just went with the group there in the fourth that was giving us the most and to see if that group could close it out."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here