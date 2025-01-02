Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Ranked Surprisingly Low On All-Star Ballot
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is ranked 10th in the first fan ballot return for the NBA All-Star.
Here's a look at the voting:
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -2.5
VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two contests, both in Indiana, with another game in Miami on 2/28. The Heat are 57-75 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 42-24 in home games and 15-51 in road games. The Heat are coming off a 119-108 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Kevin Love
PELICANS
F Bennedict Mathurin
F Pascal Siakam
C Myles Turner
G Andrew Nembhard
G Tyrese Haliburton
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
Terry Rozier: Out - Suspension
Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Two-way
Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Foot
PACERS
Enrique Freeman: Doubtful - G League
Isaiah Jackson: Out - Achilles
Quenton Jackson: Doubtful - G League
Aaron Nesmith: Out - ANkle
Tristen Newton: Out - Not with team
James Wiseman: Out - Achilles
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on not closing with Jimmy Butler, who returned after a five-game absence: “I mean, 13 days is a long time away, and I just went with the group there in the fourth that was giving us the most and to see if that group could close it out."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich