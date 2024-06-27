Miami Heat Select Indiana's Kel'el Ware At No. 15 In 2024 NBA Draft
The Miami Heat are selecting Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware with the No. 15 in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks on 58.6 percent shooting and 42.5 percent from three-point range in his sophomore season at Indiana. The Heat were in desperate need of a true backup big man for All-Star Bam Adebayo, who stands at just 6-foot-9. Ware is a massive upgrade in the size department at 7- feet, 240 pounds, with strong athletic tools on both ends of the floor. He had 15 double-doubles in 30 games, and he blocked three or more shots in eight games.
Fans of both the Heat and NBA are a bit surprised by the pick, as players such as Dalton Knecht and Jared McCain remained available. Guards Devin Carter and Bub Carrington were selected with the two picks prior, both of whom were rumored targets for the Miami Heat's front office.
If the Heat proved anything with their recent selections, which raised questions, it's to never doubt team president Pat Riley. Last year, the team drafted former UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who panned out into one of the class' top rookies, earning a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie First Team.
This pick undoubtedly relieves pressure from Adebayo, but time will tell if the Heat regret passing on the consensus best prospect available, Knecht.
