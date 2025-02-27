Miami Heat Send Special Message To Popular NBA Satire Social Media Account
Free NBACentel!!!
That appears to be new rally cry NBA fans and even teams. The Miami Heat joined the party to show love for the popular social media page that seems to have been banned by the X platform.
After defeating the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday at Kaseya Center, the Heat's social media account posted this: "We'd like to dedicate this win to NBACentel."
The popular website had all of its posts removed earlier this week, causing a frenzy in the NBA world. The handle gained fame under Twitter by acquiring thousands of followers but some felt it was censored once Elon Musk changed the name to X.
NBACentel is a play off the handle NBACentral, which aggregates news from across the league. The difference is NBACentel is a parody site, as stated in its bio. Some readers and even reporters take the "news" as factual because the names are so similar.
Players such as Kevin Durant have shouted out NBACentel because it shows how fans can sometimes follow misinformation. NBACentel was even profiled by FrontOfficeSports last October
The founder of site refused to reveal his name in the story, so the legend grows even more. As for the Heat, the victory was much needed because it keeps them pace with teams like the Hawks. Tyler Herro led the way with 24 points and 10 assists while Duncan Robinson added 24 points.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich