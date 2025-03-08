Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Fined $50,000 By NBA For Incident In Friday's Game
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is $50,000 lighter in the wallet after he was fined by the NBA Saturday.
The incident occurred in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Here's the official release from the NBA:
"Miami Heat center-forward Bam Adebayo has been fined $50,000 for making inappropriate contact with and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after the end of the fourth quarter of Miami’s 106-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 7 at the Kaseya Center."
HEAT GETTING HEALTHIER?
The Miami Heat could have back three key players for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls.
Kel'el Ware (knee) is listed as probable while Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Alec Burks (back) are questionable. None played in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -4.5, Vegas Insider
VITALS: The Heat and Bulls meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Bulls recorded a, 133-124, win in Chicago on 2/4. The Heat are 64-66 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-28 in home games and 27-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Davion Mitchell
C Bam Adebayo
F Kevin Love
F Pelle Larsson
BULLS
F Matas Buzelis
F Josh Giddey
C Zach Collins
G Coby White
G Tre Jones
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Cold
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League
Kel'el Ware: Probable - Knee
BULLS
Lonzo Ball: Doubtful - Wrist
Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder
Tucker Horton: Probable - Ankle
Coby White: Probable - Toe
Nikola Vucevic: Doubtful - Calf
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss to Minnesota Timberwolves: “Even with this result, I hope Heat Nation and the fans can really appreciate how hard our guys are competing when it was over. And we ain’t going anywhere. We’re going to get this right. I know it seems like we’re constantly saying that after the game, but these experiences are going to harden us, steel us until we get this breakthrough that I feel like our locker room deserves.”
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich
Published 4 Hours Ago