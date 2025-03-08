Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Fined $50,000 By NBA For Incident In Friday's Game

Shandel Richardson

Mar 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is $50,000 lighter in the wallet after he was fined by the NBA Saturday.

The incident occurred in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's the official release from the NBA:

"Miami Heat center-forward Bam Adebayo has been fined $50,000 for making inappropriate contact with and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after the end of the fourth quarter of Miami’s 106-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 7 at the Kaseya Center."

HEAT GETTING HEALTHIER?

 The Miami Heat could have back three key players for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Kel'el Ware (knee) is listed as probable while Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Alec Burks (back) are questionable. None played in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -4.5, Vegas Insider

VITALS: The Heat and Bulls meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Bulls recorded a, 133-124, win in Chicago on 2/4. The Heat are 64-66 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-28 in home games and 27-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Davion Mitchell

C Bam Adebayo

F Kevin Love

F Pelle Larsson

BULLS

F Matas Buzelis

F Josh Giddey

C Zach Collins

G Coby White

G Tre Jones

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Cold

Alec Burks: Questionable - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League

Kel'el Ware: Probable - Knee

BULLS

Lonzo Ball: Doubtful - Wrist

Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder

Tucker Horton: Probable - Ankle

Coby White: Probable - Toe

Nikola Vucevic: Doubtful - Calf

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss to Minnesota Timberwolves: “Even with this result, I hope Heat Nation and the fans can really appreciate how hard our guys are competing when it was over. And we ain’t going anywhere. We’re going to get this right. I know it seems like we’re constantly saying that after the game, but these experiences are going to harden us, steel us until we get this breakthrough that I feel like our locker room deserves.”







Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published 4 Hours Ago

 

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here