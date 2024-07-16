Inside The Heat

Dan Bisaccio Named Coach Of Miami Heat G League Team In Sioux Falls

Dan Bisaccio to take over the Sioux Falls Skyforce while Kasib Powell joins Miami Heat staff as Player Development Coach.

Scott Salomon

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks against the Boston Celtics in the first half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks against the Boston Celtics in the first half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have announced they promoted player development coach Dan Bisaccio to a new role in the organization as the coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate.

Former Skyforce head coach Kasib Powell will move to Miami to serve as Bisaccio's replacement in player development.

Bisaccio was doubling as the summer league coach for the Heat this offseason. The team is 4-1 under his direction. He has been with the Heat organization for 10 years.

He spent five years assisting coaches with special projects as well as player development. Prior to that he worked with the video crew, serving as video coordinator for one season and as an assistant for four. His duties included film breakdown, opponent and personnel scouting and statistical analysis.

Powell, meanwhile, was the coach of the Skyforce for the last three seasons. He has directed them to the playoffs the last two seasons. During his tenure, he had 21 players called up to the NBA.

Prior to serving as coach, Powell was an assistant with the Skyforce for four seasons.

Powell was also a player for the Skyforce for two seasons. He earned the MVP award after the 2007-2008 season, averaging 22.2 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE

Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL