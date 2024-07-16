Dan Bisaccio Named Coach Of Miami Heat G League Team In Sioux Falls
The Miami Heat have announced they promoted player development coach Dan Bisaccio to a new role in the organization as the coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate.
Former Skyforce head coach Kasib Powell will move to Miami to serve as Bisaccio's replacement in player development.
Bisaccio was doubling as the summer league coach for the Heat this offseason. The team is 4-1 under his direction. He has been with the Heat organization for 10 years.
He spent five years assisting coaches with special projects as well as player development. Prior to that he worked with the video crew, serving as video coordinator for one season and as an assistant for four. His duties included film breakdown, opponent and personnel scouting and statistical analysis.
Powell, meanwhile, was the coach of the Skyforce for the last three seasons. He has directed them to the playoffs the last two seasons. During his tenure, he had 21 players called up to the NBA.
Prior to serving as coach, Powell was an assistant with the Skyforce for four seasons.
Powell was also a player for the Skyforce for two seasons. He earned the MVP award after the 2007-2008 season, averaging 22.2 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
