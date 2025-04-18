Miami Heat Twitter Admin Speaks Out On Deadly FSU Shooting
The Miami Heat organization has never been shy in using its voice to enact change on social and political issues.
The latest was the FSU school shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon. At least two are dead with several more injured, adding to a long list of school shootings in the United States' history.
As a Florida-based team, the Heat responded to this incident on social media, calling for gun reform in America.
“We are devastated by the senseless gun violence that claimed innocent lives in our state," the admin tweeted. "Many members of our heat family are Florida State alumni, as well as parents of current students, some of whom had chairs wedged under their dorm doors to barricade themselves inside. These students should be preparing for finals, not wondering if they should prepare to say their final goodbyes. How many more of these events must take place before meaningful reform is enacted to end this epidemic?”
This led to a mix of responses, sparking a political debate in the comment section. But most fans supported the team taking the initiative to speak on this matter.
"If any part of this statement upsets you - other than the fact that it has to be made in the first place - you don't need to exist anymore," one user tweeted.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
