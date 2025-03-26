Miami Heat Twitter Shows No Mercy To Jimmy Butler After Blowout Over Golden State
The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors headed into Tuesday night on opposite paths since the Jimmy Butler trade.
That halted Tuesday night after the Heat blew out the Steph Curry-less Warriors squad.
Perhaps facing former Heat superstar Butler gave them a new sense of motivation. Months of drama reciprocated a riveting era in Miami with Butler at the forefront.
Butler finished his “revenge” tour with just 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field. It didn’t help that the Warriors shot 23.7 percent from 3-point range, including a Moses Moody 0-for-9 shooting performance from the arc.
Butler’s mentality, toughness and personality, are usually appreciated. But the constant nonchalant display to the Heat, where he had the best tenure of his career, threw some fans off.
“Jimmy one of the guys that the league and fans as a whole won't miss when he retires and i don't think he cares tbh but it is what it is--dude is exhausting,” one user tweeted.
Butler isn't the only one who caught strays. Warriors veteran Draymond Green got flack as one of the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) frontrunners struggling against last night.
The Heat are starting to hit a positive stride after their second consecutive victory. Miami plays the Atlanta Hawks (35-37) Thursday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.