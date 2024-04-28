The One Play That Stung The Miami Heat Most In Game 3 Loss To Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White had a meaningful tip-in during the closing seconds of Game 6 against the Miami Heat in last year's Eastern Conference finals.
As much as that upset the Heat, they may now have a more disappointing White put-back basket. Nothing hurt more than when White rebounded a missed free throw by Jaylen Brown in the first half of Saturday's loss in Game 3 in the first round. White leaped around Heat guard Tyler Herro for the rebound bucket.
It showed the Heat were completely lacking effort.
"Letting guys run in on a free throw and get a tip-in layup," Adebayo said. "Those type of things can't happen in the playoffs. You can get away with it in the regular season but possession by possession matters in the playoffs."
White's winning basket a year ago forced a Game 7, which the Heat won in a blowout. The only hope now is this moment adds similar motivation. They were outplayed in every facet, especially on hustle plays and physicality.
It was unlike the Heat because those are the areas they usually thrive. Even coach Erik Spoelstra was critical of his team's effort, saying they were "bullied" by the Celtics. Now, the Heat need a strong effort in Monday's Game 3 to avoid going back to Boston facing a 3-1 deficit.
"It starts with ball in the air, ball on the floor for sure," Heat forward Haywood Highsmith said. "We've got to make sure we take care of second-chance points, the little things like that. The run-in [rebound] from Derrick White definitely stands out for me. Something like that can be the difference in the game, for sure."