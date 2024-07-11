Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Withdraw Qualifying Offers To Cole Swider And Alondes Williams

Both Cole Swider and Alondes Williams are now unrestricted free agents. They both finished last season on two-way contracts. The Miami Heat already have their three two-way players, so the moves were inevitable.

Mar 22, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) attempts a three-point shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have withdrawn their qualifying offers to forward Cole Swider and guard Alondes Williams, making them unrestricted free agents.

The moves were necessary because the Heat's three two-way deals were already allocated to Keshad Johnson, Dru Smith and Zyon Pullin.

Williams and Swider are now free to sign a two-way contract or a standard contract with any other team in the league. They will still play with the Heat summer league team in Las Vegas. It gives them opportunity for more evaluating by the Heat and other teams around the league.

The Heat open Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

During the Heat's final game in the California Classic, Wednesday night, Williams had a team-high 21 points. Swider was given the night off, but was on fire in the two previous games against the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings II.

Swider finished last season in the G League averaging 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21 contests for the Skyforce. Williams, meanwhile, was named the G League's Most Improved Player.

This is possibly a temporary move for the team because players on two-way contracts can be terminated at any time. A player can be re-signed without affecting the salary cap or luxury tax. The Heat cannot sign another player to a standard contract without going over the second tax apron.

The moves are the latest in what has been a quiet summer.

