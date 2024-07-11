Miami Heat Withdraw Qualifying Offers To Cole Swider And Alondes Williams
The Miami Heat have withdrawn their qualifying offers to forward Cole Swider and guard Alondes Williams, making them unrestricted free agents.
The moves were necessary because the Heat's three two-way deals were already allocated to Keshad Johnson, Dru Smith and Zyon Pullin.
Williams and Swider are now free to sign a two-way contract or a standard contract with any other team in the league. They will still play with the Heat summer league team in Las Vegas. It gives them opportunity for more evaluating by the Heat and other teams around the league.
The Heat open Saturday against the Boston Celtics.
During the Heat's final game in the California Classic, Wednesday night, Williams had a team-high 21 points. Swider was given the night off, but was on fire in the two previous games against the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings II.
Swider finished last season in the G League averaging 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21 contests for the Skyforce. Williams, meanwhile, was named the G League's Most Improved Player.
This is possibly a temporary move for the team because players on two-way contracts can be terminated at any time. A player can be re-signed without affecting the salary cap or luxury tax. The Heat cannot sign another player to a standard contract without going over the second tax apron.
The moves are the latest in what has been a quiet summer.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.