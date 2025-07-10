Miami Heat's Norm Powell Views Himself As "One, Two Option"
Norman Powell, the Miami Heat's newest star who was acquired this week, spoke to media over Zoom on Wednesday. He made clear the type of player he considers himself to be.
"I see myself as a guy that, obviously is plug-and-play, but I see myself as a key guy, a one, two option that can help carry a team to win," Powell said. "I'm a basketball player. I know everybody has their own opinions and their own thoughts about what each player's role should be or what their limitations and things like that are, but I never believed that for myself. I always saw myself as a go-to guy that can help carry a team, help a team win, and I've always been concerned about winning. So I don't have a big ego of 'I have to be the main guy.' I want to win at the end of the day."
Powell, 32, averaged 21.8 points for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers in what was considered a career year.
"I see myself as one of those guys. I've not been shy to say that I'm a starter, that I can be an All-Star given the opportunity. And I think, like I said, this year, given the free rein and the opportunity that was in front of me, I showcased that, you know, being top ten in All-Star voting and people talking about me being a snub and how I should have made the All-Star team."
Prior to last season's All-Star break, Powell was averaging 24 points on about 49 percent shooting from the field, converting a staggering 43 percent of his threes.
"The talks about my role or how I should be, or what I should do, or my limitations, I never listen to that. I used it as fuel to my fire because I know what I can bring to the table, and I know the type of player I am and what I can do. I'm a versatile player that can be played in a multitude of positions, a multitude of roles, and excel in any role that's given to me."