Heat Avoiding "Loser's Mentality" In Injury-Decimated Eastern Conference
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has long focused solely on what is going on inside the locker. He rarely pays attention to the outside "noise." He's taking that same mentality into next season regarding the injuries in the Eastern Conference. Some say it could open things up for middle-tier teams but Spoelstra refuses to get caught up in it.
"I don't and I think that's cool for the fan base to look at it that way," Spoelstra told reporters earlier this week at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. "We're not afraid of the competition and you can't be afraid of the competition."
The Indiana Pacers, who lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, are likely without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton most of next season. He sustained a torn Achilles in Game 7. The same happened to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was injured in the second round against the New York Knicks. Before that, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles late in the regular season. It led to the Bucks waiving him during free agency.
Many are predicting it to open things up for teams like the Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.
"You can't think that, `Oh, just because there's been some changes in rosters and some injuries that, `Oh, now we have a chance.,"' Spoelstra said. "That's kind of a loser's mentality. We know we have to improve. We knew we had to do some things this offseason."'
MORE HEAT NEWS
Former Heat player recognized as Top 25 NCAA player
Tyler Herro-Norman Powell make new dynamic