Actor Michael Douglas Hoping The Miami Heat Land French Phenom Victor Wembanyama

Actor wants the Heat to make a play for next year's No. 1 pick

The Miami Heat are hoping to make the playoffs this season but one fan wants them to grab projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in next year's draft.

Actor Michael Douglas recently gave an interview that stated he was a Heat fan and thinks they should go after Wembanyama.

“I don’t think they have a chance,” Douglas said. “I told Victor, ‘You should go to Florida.'”

This season, the 7-foot-2 Wembanyama is averaging 23.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.8 blocks per game for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92. Many scouts consider him the lock to be the top pick in the draft.

Despite his size, Wembanyama has the skills of shooting guard. He is so intriguing the NBA have live-streamed his games this season. At 12-15, the Heat are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference so there is a chance of them missing the playoffs.

