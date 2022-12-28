Austin Reaves’ Alley-Oop to LeBron James Draws Comparisons to Dwyane Wade

The famous Wade-James play is resurfacing after Reaves did a similar move against the Orlando Magic.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic Tuesday night to win their 14th game of the season. One of the biggest highlights was shooting guard Austin Reaves throwing an alley-oop lob to LeBron James over Magic center Bol Bol.

This lob drew comparisons to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s prominent no-look pass to James against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010.

Lakers fans have been pleading to keep Reaves in the starting lineup. The second-year guard is averaging 11.3 points on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. Some even brought up Patrick Beverley’s attempted alley-oop to James against the Denver Nuggets this season. Beverley threw up a Wade-esque pass to James but it was blocked by Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

James is aiming to break Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s all time record in points scored by a single player. Although it has been another disappointing season for the Lakers, James continues to play at a high level in his 20th season in the league. He is averaging 27.8 points, eight rebounds and 6.6 assists. He will face the Heat tonight in his fourth game in Miami as a Laker. James played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014, winning two championships in four consecutive NBA Finals appearances. James has won two more since departing from Miami, with one of them coming against the Heat in 2020.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Monday's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Heat hoping to benefit from abundance of clutch games. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.