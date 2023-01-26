Big Dunk Highlights Former Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn's Washington Wizards Debut

Nunn had 12 points, four assists and four rebounds in first game with Wizards

A few years ago, Kendrick Nunn was a key cog in the Miami Heat's run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

These days, he's just trying to prove he is still an impact player in the NBA. Nunn had quite the debut for the Washington Wizards in their 108-103 comeback victory against the Houston Rockets.

Nunn, who made the All-Rookie Team his only season with the Heat, had 12 points, four assists and four rebounds in his first game since being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week.

“I just wanted to come in and impact winning,” Nunn said in the postgame interview. “Play hard, be aggressive, be myself and just impact winning. That’s all I did today.”

Nunn had two highlight-worthy plays on the night. He threw a no-look pass to Kyle Kuzma for a layup and then dunked over Rockets 6-foot-10 center Bruno Fernando.

