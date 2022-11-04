Skip to main content

Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving Apologizes After Comments Landed Him A Five-Game Suspension

Irving says he is sorry after behavior that some considered antisemitic

After creating a stir with his comments about the Jewish community, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving made his apology. 

Here's his full statement: 

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism (sic) by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat need to play better together. CLICK HERE

Heat need more big games from Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19287539_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19342693_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic Ruled Out Against Indiana Pacers

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19348325_168389536_lowres
News

NBA Says Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled Before Winning Basket Against Sacramento Kings

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19338022_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Indiana Pacers Friday, Betting Odds, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_16893396_168389536_lowres
News

San Antonio Spurs Facing Lawsuit Involving Former Player Josh Primo

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18149682_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Denies Ex-Wife's Claim He Is Trying From Profit From Transgender Daughter

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19341438_168389536_lowres
News

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving's Tweet

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19348325_168389536_lowres
News

Sacramento Kings Coach Mike Brown Says Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled On Winning Basket

By Shandel Richardson