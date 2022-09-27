Can The Miami Heat Find A Replacement For P.J. Tucker?
Among the biggest questions entering training camp for the Miami Heat is the power forward position.
A void was left when P.J. Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in July. It left the Heat scrambling during free agency, but they were unable to find a replacement.
They enter training camp with Caleb Martin as the starter.
“We always find a way," center Bam Adebayo said. "That’s the Miami Heat way. That’s our culture.” “PJ’s not with us no more, so we have to learn how to adapt to that.”
The Heat have few options behind Martin. There is also the possibility of having Adebayo or even Jimmy Butler play some at the four. Signing Jae Crowder, who did not report for training camp with the Phoenix Suns, is another option.
“There are going to be changes,” Butler said. “Everybody realizes roles are going to change. There are going to be a lot of changes that have nothing to do with me. As training camp comes along, it’s going to be exciting to see what this lineup is about.”
Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.