Changing The MVP Trophy Sparks Logo Debate Between Former Miami Heat Players Norris Cole And Jamal Crawford

Crawford feels NBA should change logo to Kobe Bryant while Cole claims it should be Michael Jordan

The NBA now has names for six postseason awards, led by Michael Jordan's name on the MVP trophy.

The change sparked a candid debate between former Miami Heat guard Norris and retired player Jamal Crawford. On Tuesday, Crawford tweeted the league change the logo to the late Kobe Bryant. The logo is now Hall of Famer Jerry West.

"Since we're naming things, let's make Kobe the logo," Crawford tweeted. Thanks in advance."

Cole, who won two championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, disagreed with Crawford. He said that honor should go to Jordan, too.

Cole tweeted back, "No sir big bro!!! The logo should be the Jumpman if anything! #MJ."

The logo debate has existed for quite some time. Many have felt it should have been changed to Jordan a while ago.

"I appreciate all the ideas and discussion around the NBA logo but we have no plans to change it right now," league commissioner Adam Silver said during All-Star Weekend in February.

