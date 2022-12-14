Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Do Hilarious Impersonation Of Skip Bayless-Shannon Sharpe Spat

Barkley and O'Neal give their version of the heated argument between Bayless and Sharpe

Leave it to the TNT duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley come to find a way to make the Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless argument even funnier.

On Tuesday's show, O'Neal and Barkley mocked the feud that happened on an episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed."

"Disrespect me again," O'Neal began

"Insult me again," Barkley responded.

"Put your glasses back on Chuck."

"That's what you do."

The Bayless-Sharpe exchanged happened after Sharpe criticized Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. When Sharpe criticized Brady’s performance, Bayless accused Sharpe of being jealous. Sharpe refuted by bringing up his Hall of Fame resume.

Bayless doubled down, saying, “So what? He’s way better than you were.”

Sharpe took it personal.

“You would take a personal shot at me because I say he’s playing bad this year?” Sharpe said. “You’d disrespect me to support him?”

