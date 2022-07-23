Skip to main content

Check Out Bam Adebayo's Highlights at Miami Summer Pro League

Adebayo showcases his skills for the local fans

Despite dealing with trade speculation, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo continues to work on improving his game. 

Adebayo recently participated in the Miami Pro League and showcased his skills for the local fans. The league has attracted stars throughout the NBA for the past several years. 

The highlights are below: 

Adebayo is seen making several moves to the basket and made a couple jumpers from outside, including a 3-pointer. He has been rumored to be a trading piece in the Heat's chase for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. 

“It is what it is, control what you can control,” Adebayo said Thursday at a Heat youth clinic. “Obviously it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that. So do what I’ve been doing. I get up early. I work out. Having fun with these kids. And I’m going to go home and go to sleep.”

The Heat have tried to compile a package since Durant requested a trade in late June. The Nets reportedly want Adebayo part of the deal. The Heat have been relatively quiet during free agency, with forward P.J. Tucker being the only departure.

Still, Adebayo feels the Heat can contend for a title with the current roster.

“They’re always counting us out,” Adebayo said. “We The Kennel for a reason, the underdog. That’s our chip. You can believe what you want, you can say what you want.”

