Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Is Close To Surpassing Michael Jordan As NBA's Greatest Player

The G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) debate in the NBA usually comes down to Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

Future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is close to picking his choice. He recently the title will belong to James if he surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record. James is on pace to do so this season.

"Tremendous that he can still play like this in his Year 20," Nowitzki said of James recently ... I always say that Michael Jordan is the GOAT — if (LeBron) really passes Kareem in the scoring record, I'm running out of arguments for Michael..."

Jordan holds the edge because of his championships. He won all six of his NBA Finals appearance. While James is 4-7 in the Finals, he has longevity on his side. He is in his 20th season and showing no signs of slowing down.

He is averaging 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists entering tonight's game against the Miami Heat.

