Dwyane Wade Explains How His Friendship With Kobe Bryant Developed During 2008 Olympics

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had already formed strong friendships with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and most of the members of the 2008 Olympics team, dubbed the `Redeem Team.'

Like most on the team, he was in the dark with Kobe Bryant but it all changed during that summer. Wade said recently in an interview with Jemele Hill that his relationship with Bryant improved the most in that time.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

"I believe all of us would say Kobe because nobody had a relationship with Kobe," Wade said. "If you were able to say hi, it went far."

Wade used the opportunity as a chance to watch Bryant's serious approach to the game.

"We were both playing the same position," Wade said. "I was 26, he was 30. I was chasing him to get in his eye sights so he can respect me. I've always heard about his work ethic. I've always heard of this character called the Black Mamba that we all got wind of. I wanted to see what the Black Mamba was really like ... and then we all got a chance to experience the work."

Wade said they got to see a less candid side of Bryant because he was always so serious in year's past.

"That's a lot to laugh with Kobe," Wade said. "Kobe wasn't a laugher. He didn't talk to you. We all had handshakes. Kobe didn't have a handshake."

