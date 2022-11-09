Skip to main content

Dwyane Wade Explains How His Friendship With Kobe Bryant Developed During 2008 Olympics

Wade said his bond with Bryant improved the most among his Redeem Team teammates

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had already formed strong friendships with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and most of the members of the 2008 Olympics team, dubbed the `Redeem Team.'

Like most on the team, he was in the dark with Kobe Bryant but it all changed during that summer. Wade said recently in an interview with Jemele Hill that his relationship with Bryant improved the most in that time. 

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020. 

 "I believe all of us would say Kobe because nobody had a relationship with Kobe," Wade said. "If you were able to say hi, it went far." 

Wade used the opportunity as a chance to watch Bryant's serious approach to the game. 

"We were both playing the same position," Wade said. "I was 26, he was 30. I was chasing him to get in his eye sights so he can respect me. I've always heard about his work ethic. I've always heard of this character called the Black Mamba that we all got wind of. I wanted to see what the Black Mamba was really like ... and then we all got a chance to experience the work." 

Wade said they got to see a less candid side of Bryant because he was always so serious in year's past. 

"That's a lot to laugh with Kobe," Wade said. "Kobe wasn't a laugher. He didn't talk to you. We all had handshakes. Kobe didn't have a handshake." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Blazers loss. CLICK HERE

Heat still lacking production at power forward. CLICK HERE

Could the Heat land Kevin Durant? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_19383310_168389536_lowres
News

Would Trading Kyle Lowry To The Charlotte Hornets Benefit Miami Heat?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_8567136_168389536_lowres
News

Joakim Noah Recounts How He Tried To Recruit Miami Heat's Big Three To Chicago In 2010

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19375732_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19383310_168389536_lowres
News

Where The Miami Heat Rank In This Week's NBA Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7941180_168389536_lowres
News

The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19383313_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Against The Portland Trail Blazers

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19383301_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Twitter Showing Impatience After Loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19332764_168389536_lowres
News

Indianapolis Colts' Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami

By Jayden Armant