Dwyane Wade Gets Tattoo To Honor His Wife Gabrielle Union

Ever since he retired in 2019, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been living his best life and spending lots of quality time with family.

He recently hung out in South Africa with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union and their daughter, Kaavia James, celebrating Union’s birthday. They explored Zanzibar, Ghana and Namibia on their journey.

A recent video went viral of Wade getting a tattoo on right wrist containing a heart and “GU”, which are Union’s initials. His 17th tattoo was a surprise birthday gift for Union.

Wade and Union began dating in 2008 after meeting at a Super Bowl party in 2007. However, they briefly split due to their busy careers. They eventually got back together and married each other on Aug. 30, 2014 in Miami.

When Wade was playing, particularly with the Heat, Union made sure she attended as many games as possible, often being spotted on the sidelines. They soon became known as one of the most popular couples in the sports world.

After retirement, Wade found himself caught up in controversy a bit as he continues to show support for his children and the choices they make.

It’s pretty obvious Wade isn’t concerned with critics, though, as he is enjoying family life after basketball.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson