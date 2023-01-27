Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 26: Julius Randle's 37 Points Leads New York Knicks Past Boston Celtics

The Knicks avoid a late collapse by hanging on against the Celtics in overtime

The New York Knicks were headed to another late-game meltdown Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

But Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson refused to let it happen. Randle scored a game-high 37 points while Brunson added 29 to lead the Knicks to a 120-117 victory in overtime.

The Celtics, who were led by Jayson Tatum's 36 points, have now lost three straight.

OTHERS:

-Terry Rozier had 28 points on 9 of 19 shooting to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 111-96 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

-Saddiq Bey led eight players in double-figures with 25 points to help the Detroit Pistons to a 130-122 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Guard Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 40 points.

-Darius Garland more than made up for Donovan Mitchell's absence by scoring 26 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-95 victory against the Houston Rockets. Tari Eason led the Rockets with 18 points off the bench.

