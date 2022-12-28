Entire Miami Heat Team Attends Udonis Haslem Jersey Retirement At Miami High

The Heat organization showed their support by appearing at ceremony

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has given his all to the organization the past 20 years.

On Tuesday, the Heat returned the favor.

The entire roster, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and several staff members were on hand for Haslem's jersey retirement at Miami Senior High School. Haslem starred there, winning state titles in 1997 and 1998.

"I think it's really cool," Spoelstra said. "He'll have his number retired at every single place that he's been, at Miami High, Florida, here. That says something. That's not nothing. To me, I'm a coach, that just screams winner."

Haslem, who will retire from the NBA at the end of this season, was appreciative of his teammates being in attendance. He viewed it as the ultimate showing of respect.

"It feels good to be celebrated, appreciated and take a little time to reflect," Haslem said. "...It all started here."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Monday's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Heat hoping to benefit from abundance of clutch games. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com