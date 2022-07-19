ESPN's Jalen Rose On The Possibility Of Kevin Durant Joining the Heat: `The League Is In Trouble'

Count ESPN analyst Jalen Rose among those who think the Miami Heat would control the NBA if they land Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant.

The Heat and Durant have mutual interest in teaming up this season. Durant requested a trade last month and the Nets are awaiting a suitable offer. Rose spoke recently on ESPN's "Get Up" and gave his thoughts on the possibility of Durant joining the Heat.

"The league is in trouble because the greatness of KD now gets elevated with the best coach in the NBA," Rose said. "So, to put KD with that group of leadership now all of a sudden the hunger he has for a franchise that has won championships before he got in the Miami Heat, I think this will be a great opportunity for him to further his career."

Heat team president has brought talent to Miami before. In 2005, he traded for Shaquille O'Neal and won a championship the following season. He later landed LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010 that led to two titles in four straight NBA Finals appearance.

The addition would strengthen a Heat team that was one victory shy of the Finals last season, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

